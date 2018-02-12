Kyrie Irving Announces June 29 Release Date For ‘Uncle Drew’ Movie

The highly anticipated Uncle Drew movie will hit theaters on June 29, according to Kyrie Irving:
The Legend is ready to ball on the big screen. Get ready to watch #UncleDrew in theaters June 29! #JustDrewIt @UncleDrewFilm pic.twitter.com/hetZxkgozM
— Kyrie Irving (@KyrieIrving) February 12, 2018
The film’s official Twitter page offered a glimpse at several of the other characters, including those played by Shaq, Reggie Miller, Lisa Leslie, Nate Robinson, and Chris Webber:
The bigger we are, the harder we ball. Meet the #BigFella when #UncleDrew hits theaters June 29! @UncleDrewFilm pic.twitter.com/2fdotuTGTE
— SHAQ (@SHAQ) February 12, 2018
Who’s hyped for this?
