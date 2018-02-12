Kyrie Irving Announces June 29 Release Date For ‘Uncle Drew’ Movie

by Alex Squadron February 12, 2018

The highly anticipated Uncle Drew movie will hit theaters on June 29, according to Kyrie Irving:

The film’s official Twitter page offered a glimpse at several of the other characters, including those played by Shaq, Reggie Miller, Lisa Leslie, Nate Robinson, and Chris Webber:

Who’s hyped for this?

RELATED
Uncle Drew Returns In Pepsi Super Bowl LII Commercial

 
You Might Also Like
NBA

Kyrie Irving on Cavs Trades: ‘I’m in Boston’

3 days ago
NBA

Post Up: Working Overtime

4 days ago
kyrie irving lebron james trade cavs
NBA

Report: Cavs Negotiated Kyrie Irving Deal ‘Entirely Without LeBron James’ Knowledge’

6 days ago
kyrie irving dominique wilkins
NBA

VanVleet: Kyrie Irving Is The ‘Dominique Wilkins’ Of Below-The-Rim Players

6 days ago
kobe bryant kyrie irving proud
NBA

Kyrie Irving Says Kobe Bryant Was ‘Super Proud’ After Celtics Trade

1 week ago
NBA

Uncle Drew Returns In Pepsi Super Bowl LII Commercial

2 weeks ago

TRENDING