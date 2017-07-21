Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving reportedly met with Cleveland‘s front office to ask for a trade last week.

Preferring to play in a situation where he can be a “focal point,” Kyrie said he’d be willing to join the Spurs, Heat, Wolves and Knicks.

ESPN Sources: On Kyrie Irving front, Cavs were given four preferred landing spots: New York, Miami, San Antonio, Minnesota. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) July 21, 2017

LeBron James, who recently expressed concern about the team’s direction, was reportedly “blindsided and disappointed” by Kyrie’s request to join another team. Per ESPN’s Brian Windhorst:

Irving has expressed that he wants to play in a situation where he can be more of a focal point and that he no longer wants to play alongside LeBron James, sources said. Among several possibilities discussed in Irving’s meeting with the Cavaliers, the San Antonio Spurs were raised as a preferred destination, league sources told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Other teams Irving said he’d be willing to join were the New York Knicks, Miami Heat and Minnesota Timberwolves, league sources told ESPN.

Kyrie also considered the Bulls before Chicago traded Jimmy Butler on draft night, per ESPN’s Ian Begley.

On Tuesday, Kyrie said that the Cavs “are in a very peculiar place” and added that it’s “best to just observe and see what happens.”

Kyrie on the Cavs’ offseason: ‘We’re in a peculiar place’https://t.co/PpEI1ZScEj pic.twitter.com/WFQGuoKSw8 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) July 19, 2017

