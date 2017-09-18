Kyrie Irving believes that he wasn’t provided a “truthful environment” as a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers.
In an interview on ESPN’s First Take, Kyrie said the Celtics put “things into perspective for what they really are… and I wasn’t getting that [in Cleveland].” Starting at 3:58:
By leaving Cleveland, do you think you have a better chance at winning a Championship?
Kyrie: “When you think about the journey, and you also put things into perspective for what they really are, it’s a truthful environment. And I wasn’t getting that [in Cleveland]. And that’s where it really stands.”
When you say it wasn’t a “truthful environment,” is that pointing to the coaching, the GM, ownership?
Kyrie: “No. It’s pointing to the perspective that I know exactly what I want. And I want to be happy, and perfect my craft in doing so.”
More from Kyrie:
