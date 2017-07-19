Kyrie Irving acknowledged that the Cavaliers are in a “very peculiar place” after failing to make any major acquisitions this summer.

Responding to LeBron’s frustrations about Cleveland’s disappointing offseason, Kyrie added that it’s “best to just observe and see what happens.”

Kyrie on the Cavs' offseason: 'We're in a peculiar place'https://t.co/PpEI1ZScEj pic.twitter.com/WFQGuoKSw8 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) July 19, 2017

“I understand we’re in a very peculiar place. We just have to make sure that all our pieces are aligned first, and then we go from there. “But it’s the summertime, a lot of craziness going on in the NBA. Best to just observe and see what happens. “But obviously, there’s some things that our organization wants to do, and we’ll go from there.”

