Cavaliers star Kyrie Irving reportedly went consecutive days without speaking to his teammates between the first and second round of the playoffs this year.

While guesting on the BBall Breakdown podcast, ESPN’s Dave McMenamin revealed that Kyrie was acting “sullen or reclusive” around his teammates (starting at 20:37):

Would Phoenix offer Eric Bledsoe, Josh Jackson and a pick for Kyrie? McMenamin: “I’m not sure. Phoenix, of course, hired James Jones this offseason. He’s been inside that locker room. “He saw Kyrie Irving in the playoffs this year—in between the first round when they beat Indiana and the second round when they played Toronto—go consecutive days without speaking to a teammate at practice. On that stage. “It’s one thing for people to go through your ups and downs during the regular season. But when you get to the playoffs, the main thing is the main thing, and we’re brothers, and we’re pulling together to get this thing done. “Even at that level, there were things that made him sullen or reclusive from his teammates.”

