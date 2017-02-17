This week on a team flight, Kyrie Irving joined Richard Jefferson, Channing Frye and Cavs sideline reporter Allie Clifton in a conversation covering a wide range of conspiracy theories.

During the discussion, Kyrie revealed that he believes the Earth is flat, and that the common assumption that the planet is round could be a “facade.”

He would later defend his theory to a reporter, saying, “I’ve seen a lot of things that my educational system has said that was real and it turned out to be completely fake. So I don’t mind going against the grain in terms of my thoughts and what I believe in.”

Check out Kyrie’s full comments:

Kyrie Irving: Do you believe the Earth is round?

Richard Jefferson: Yes I do.

Kyrie: Do you believe the Earth is round?

Channing Frye: Yes, but I’ve heard the new one that the Earth…

Kyrie: There’s no new one.

Frye: This is going to sound crazy. Ben this is a shout out to you. He’s a super conspiracy guy. He believes the Earth is flat.

Kyrie: No, the Earth is flat. The Earth is flat.

Allie Clifton: Have you ever had vertigo? The Earth is not flat.

Kyrie: All these things that particular groups—I won’t even pinpoint one group. They almost offer up this education. The fact that, in our lifetimes, there are so many holes and so many pockets in our history.

Jefferson: It’s unbelievable. Let’s not even get to the pyramids. Oh god.

Kyrie: There is just history. I don’t want to dictate it to one race, any one particular type of people. History is history, and it’s happened long before us and it’s going to happen long after us. It always repeats itself somehow in some way. All these things that they keep giving us. All this information…

Frye: They’re giving us bad hamburgers from McDonald’s, dog!

Kyrie: You like the hamburgers!

Frye: I don’t eat the hamburgers. I only get a chicken sandwich.

Kyrie: I’m just saying, these things that ultimately used to put me in fear. It makes you not want to question it naturally because of how much information you actually can figure out and how much information that actually is out there. It’s crazy. Anything that you have a particular question on. OK, is the Earth flat or round? I think you need to do research on it.

Clifton: But who’s to say that the research that you do is going to give you the answer? Who actually has the answer?

Kyrie: It’s right in front of our faces. They lie to us.

Clifton: Who?

Jefferson: The Man.

Kyrie: It’s not the Man. What are we in, a 1998 movie about the Man?

Jefferson: Ky, do you believe that the Earth is round or flat?

Kyrie: Look, what I’ve been taught is that the Earth is round. But if you really think about it from a landscape of the way we travel, the way we move. And the fact that can you really think of us rotating around the sun and all planets aligned, rotating in specific dates, being perpendicular with what’s going on with these planets. And stuff like this.

Jefferson: How are you really going to put “planets” in quotations?

Kyrie: I’m going to put “planets” because everything that they said they were sending doesn’t come back. There is no concrete information except for the information that they’re giving us. They’re putting you in a direction of what to believe and what not to believe. And the truth is right there. You just got to go searching for it. I’ve been searching for it for a while.