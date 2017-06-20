LeBron James’ looming free agency in the summer of 2018 has already been a dominant storyline this offseason.

With so much riding on LeBron’s next decision, speculation has begun about Kyrie Irving‘s future with the Cavaliers as well.

Irving reportedly has been privately contacted Team USA teammates about potentially forcing a trade if LeBron leaves Cleveland after next season.

From Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times:

All-Star Kyrie Irving has been contacting some of his former Team USA teammates and letting them know that he might be willing to push for a trade, especially if he feels the Cavs’ run could end quickly with James able to opt out after next season.

