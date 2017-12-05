Giannis Antetokounmpo‘s game-high 40 points weren’t enough Monday night in Boston, as Kyrie Irving (32 points) led the Celtics past the Bucks 111-100.
It was the Greek Freak’s third 40-point game of the season.
Irving scored 19 points in the second half, and the Celtics improved to an NBA-best 21–4 record behind a balanced scoring attack.
Per the AP:
Al Horford added 20 points, nine rebounds and eight assists. Jayson Tatum chipped in 17 points to help Boston improve to an NBA-best 21-4. The Celtics have won five of their last six.
“We’re just utilizing our strength’s — me realizing that he can use me and I can use him,” Irving said. “When we utilize each other, we can get other guys great shots.”
The Celtics shot 50 percent or better from the field for the fifth straight game. That’s their longest such streak since 2010.
