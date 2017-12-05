Giannis Antetokounmpo‘s game-high 40 points weren’t enough Monday night in Boston, as Kyrie Irving (32 points) led the Celtics past the Bucks 111-100.

It was the Greek Freak’s third 40-point game of the season.

Irving scored 19 points in the second half, and the Celtics improved to an NBA-best 21–4 record behind a balanced scoring attack.

Per the AP: