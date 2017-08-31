This summer’s blockbuster trade has been officially completed, and Kyrie Irving is finally headed to Boston to play for Brad Stevens and the Celtics.

But, before making the move to Beantown, Kyrie took some time to thank the Cavaliers organization, Cavs fans and the city of Cleveland in both a long Instagram post and nearly five-minute video.

VIDEO: A (fresh-faced) @KyrieIrving speaks, now that the deal to the Celtics is finally done. Thanks Cleveland, says "the journey continues" pic.twitter.com/leFoxAIkX2 — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) August 31, 2017





Via Instagram:

“My special thank you to Cleveland” *Link in Bio. My love extends way beyond the court I have for Cleveland and it will always be a place thats special because of the great people and experiences. The Ups and downs, we stand and fight no matter what the circumstances are, and that’s what being in Cleveland embodies, it is all Love and a whole lotta pride. To the incredible individuals I’ve met who support the Cleveland organization and help allow us as Players to feel a special bond to the State/City and shared countless moments with, keep being YOU and know that my appreciation is eternal. Thank you From my whole being for being there as I was a 19 year old kid coming into the league, to now where I start another step in the journey as a 25 year old Evolving man. It will Always be Love and respect Cleveland. “The journey is always the Reward” #KyrieWick

In terms of star player farewells, Uncle Drew’s is probably among the best we’ve seen in years.

