Kyrie Irving came through in the clutch against the Heat on Saturday, scoring 9 straight points to lead the Celtics to a 96-90 win.

Kyrie finished with 24 points, including a dagger three-pointer with 57.4 seconds left.

In addition to shooting 10-18 from the field, Kyrie added 7 assists, 3 rebounds and 2 steals in 35 minutes.

RELATED:

Kyrie Irving Doesn’t Regret Cursing at Sixers Fan