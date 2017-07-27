Kyrie Irving is reportedly “not talking to anyone” from the Cavaliers organization in the wake of his trade request.

According to The Athletic, the Cavs have been unable to contract Kyrie—similar to how LeBron James went radio silent in 2010.

[LeBron] was unreachable during the summer of 2010, something Irving is now. The Cavs have unsuccessfully tried to contact Irving, multiple sources with knowledge of the situation told The Athletic, but he is not talking to anyone from the organization.

