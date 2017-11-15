Add Kyrie Irving to the growing list of NBA players who have benefited from switching to a plant-based diet.

After the Celtics’ ninth straight win last week, B/R Mag‘s Tom Haberstroh caught up with Kyrie who said his diet is “working out great so far.”

“I think we can credit [the plant-based diet] in the win column.” […]

 

“I don’t plan on changing anything in my diet. It’s working out great so far.” […]

 

“It works. I mean, I’m not eating a whole bunch of animals anymore.

 

“Once you become awake, you don’t see that stuff anymore.”

