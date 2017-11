Behind a season-high 35 points by Kyrie Irving—including 12 in the fourth quarter—the Celtics won their ninth straight game with a 110-107 victory over the Hawks on Monday.

Kyrie once again gave his opponent buckets in the clutch, while putting on a dazzling dribbling display.

