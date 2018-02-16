Kyrie Irving On Playing With LeBron James Again: ‘Anything Can Happen’

by February 16, 2018

kyrie irving lebron james teammates

Kyrie Irving says he hasn’t ruled out the possibility of playing alongside LeBron James in the future.

While guesting on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Kyrie said that “anything can happen” when pressed about teaming up with LeBron (starting at 1:47):

Is there any chance that one day you guys will be on the same team, and not just in the All-Star game?

Kyrie: “In professional sports, anything can happen. So you never know.”

