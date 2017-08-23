Prior to the blockbuster trade that sent Kyrie Irving to Boston, there was hope among some Cavaliers players that Irving would remain with the team next season.

According to ESPN, Kyrie had no such plans.

Irving reportedly told the Cavs that he would rather not report to training camp than start the season with Cleveland.

As the Cavs sat on Irving’s trade request for more than six weeks, the stalemate led some around the league to wonder if Cleveland was willing to enter into the 2017-18 season with the point guard still on the roster, hoping to mend fences. […] In recent weeks, that idea became unrealistic, as Irving let it be known that he would rather not report to training camp than begin another season with Cleveland, sources told ESPN.

