Celtics guard Kyrie Irving will get a second opinion on his surgically repaired left knee.

Kyrie hasn’t played since missing the second half of a 99-97 loss to Indiana on March 11.

With lack of progress on his ailing left knee, Celtics All-Star Kyrie Irving plans to travel for a second opinion later this week, league sources tell Yahoo. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 20, 2018

