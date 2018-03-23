Kyrie Irving To Undergo Minimally Invasive Knee Surgery

Kyrie Irving will undergo a minimally invasive procedure on his surgically repaired left knee on Saturday.

After seeking a second opinion on his ailing knee earlier this week, Kyrie decided to have survery to “alleviate irritation,” per the team.

Per Celtics press release:

The Boston Celtics announced today that guard Kyrie Irving will tomorrow undergo a minimally invasive procedure to alleviate irritation in his left knee.

Further information will be provided following tomorrow’s procedure, and the team will have no further comment until that time.