Kyrie Irving To Undergo Minimally Invasive Knee Surgery

Kyrie Irving will undergo a minimally invasive procedure on his surgically repaired left knee on Saturday.
After seeking a second opinion on his ailing knee earlier this week, Kyrie decided to have survery to “alleviate irritation,” per the team.
The Boston Celtics announced today that guard Kyrie Irving will tomorrow undergo a minimally invasive procedure to alleviate irritation in his left knee.
Further information will be provided following tomorrow’s procedure, and the team will have no further comment until that time.
