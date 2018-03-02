Kyrie Irving Wants the NBA to Look at Zaza Pachulia’s Actions

Kyrie Irving elaborated on his criticism of Zaza Pachulia‘s tendency to injure opposing players, saying the NBA needs to take a harder look at the big fella’s actions.

Pachulia landed on Russell Westbrook‘s legs on Saturday, and avoided disciplinary action after denying that he purposely fell onto the reigning MVP.

Kyrie on Pachulia's fall on Westbrook: "I saw it and I was just like ‘man this (bleep) is ridiculous.’ Because then we’re talking about something totally different if Russ does get hurt and he has a 260-pound guy falling on his leg or his knee." https://t.co/EZFJyS3Bur — gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) March 1, 2018

Irving says Pachulia deserves scrutiny for being a repeat offender.

Per the Boston Globe: