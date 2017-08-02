Cavaliers star Kyrie Irving reportedly won’t make a long-term commitment to a team if he’s traded this summer.

According to Terry Pluto of The Plain Dealer, potential suitors want assurance that Irving would sign an extension.

Kyrie, however, intends to keep his options open.

The Suns would want to know if Irving will sign an extension to stay in Phoenix. His contract is up in the summer of 2018. I’m told Irving is not about to commit to any team at this point. He has two seasons left on his contract and wants to keep his options open.

