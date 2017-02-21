The Houston Rockets have acquired Lou Williams, sending Corey Brewer and a first round draft pick to the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange.

Thanx for the love L.A, I've enjoyed my stay. — Lou Williams (@TeamLou23) February 22, 2017

Williams, 30, is putting up a career-best 18.6 points a night this season.

Lou Williams on going from 19-win LA to 40 win Houston: "Now, my mindset has be to go into savage mode and get ready for a playoff run.” — Jonathan Feigen (@Jonathan_Feigen) February 22, 2017

Williams: "Looking in, you say “Wow, those guys are playing free and everybody’s happy.” They’re winning and it works. I’m really excited." — Jonathan Feigen (@Jonathan_Feigen) February 22, 2017

Just spoke with Corey Brewer who said he was surprised to be traded to the Lakers, but is never really surprised since he gets the business. — Tania Ganguli (@taniaganguli) February 22, 2017

Williams and new teammate Eric Gordon are the NBA’s top two scorers off the bench.

Per Yahoo: