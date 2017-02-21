The Houston Rockets have acquired Lou Williams, sending Corey Brewer and a first round draft pick to the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange.
Thanx for the love L.A, I've enjoyed my stay.
— Lou Williams (@TeamLou23) February 22, 2017
Williams, 30, is putting up a career-best 18.6 points a night this season.
Lou Williams on going from 19-win LA to 40 win Houston: "Now, my mindset has be to go into savage mode and get ready for a playoff run.”
— Jonathan Feigen (@Jonathan_Feigen) February 22, 2017
Williams: "Looking in, you say “Wow, those guys are playing free and everybody’s happy.” They’re winning and it works. I’m really excited."
— Jonathan Feigen (@Jonathan_Feigen) February 22, 2017
Just spoke with Corey Brewer who said he was surprised to be traded to the Lakers, but is never really surprised since he gets the business.
— Tania Ganguli (@taniaganguli) February 22, 2017
Williams and new teammate Eric Gordon are the NBA’s top two scorers off the bench.
Per Yahoo:
The pick gives the Lakers a chance to have two first-rounders in this year’s deep draft class.
Williams is a significant acquisition for the Rockets, who add another superb scoring threat to their deep arsenal. Williams, 30, is averaging 18.6 points a game for the Lakers this season. He’s under contract through the 2017-18 season, earning $7 million annually.
Williams, who is having a career season, had been pursued heavily by several playoff teams – including Utah and Washington – which viewed him as a potent playoff piece and worked with his agent, Wallace Prather, who eventually negotiated the deal with the Lakers.
