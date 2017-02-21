The Houston Rockets have acquired Lou Williams, sending Corey Brewer and a first round draft pick to the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange.

Williams, 30, is putting up a career-best 18.6 points a night this season.

Williams and new teammate Eric Gordon are the NBA’s top two scorers off the bench.

Per Yahoo:

The pick gives the Lakers a chance to have two first-rounders in this year’s deep draft class.

 

Williams is a significant acquisition for the Rockets, who add another superb scoring threat to their deep arsenal. Williams, 30, is averaging 18.6 points a game for the Lakers this season. He’s under contract through the 2017-18 season, earning $7 million annually.

 

Williams, who is having a career season, had been pursued heavily by several playoff teams – including Utah and Washington – which viewed him as a potent playoff piece and worked with his agent, Wallace Prather, who eventually negotiated the deal with the Lakers.