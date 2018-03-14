The Lakers Were Visited by Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson

March 14, 2018
677
dwayne the rock johnson lakers

Movie star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson visited the Lakers on Tuesday as part of their Genius Talks series this season.

The Rock spoke to the team about growing from failure and how to prepare mentality for success.

“Find your anchor each morning, and live life like your back is up against the wall,” The Rock said. “Moving forward is the only option!”

After the meeting, the Rock tweeted that he saw a lot of “hungry eyes” as he was speaking to the Lakers.

