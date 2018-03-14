The Lakers Were Visited by Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson

Movie star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson visited the Lakers on Tuesday as part of their Genius Talks series this season.

The Rock spoke to the team about growing from failure and how to prepare mentality for success.

“Find your anchor each morning, and live life like your back is up against the wall,” The Rock said. “Moving forward is the only option!”

Big inspiration today from @TheRock! Find your anchor each morning, and live life like your back is up against the wall. Moving Forward is the only option! #LakersGeniusTalks pic.twitter.com/gKyE0G5ZlO — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) March 13, 2018

Thank you @TheRock for stopping by and giving our @Lakers players an inspirational message before taking the court tonight. #LakersGeniusTalks pic.twitter.com/bwB9J57hRU — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) March 13, 2018

After the meeting, the Rock tweeted that he saw a lot of “hungry eyes” as he was speaking to the Lakers.

Pleasure was mine Magic. Thank you for having me! Saw some hungry eyes in that room while I was sharing perspective. #LakersGeniusTalks https://t.co/q4NoGCnAVF — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) March 14, 2018

