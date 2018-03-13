Will Barton Calls Lakers-Jamal Murray Feud a ‘Suburban Beef’

by March 13, 2018
502
jamal murray lakers will barton suburban beef

Nuggets wing Will Barton says the feud between the Lakers and Jamal Murray isn’t real—calling it “a suburban beef.”

Before the facing the Lakers on Tuesday, Barton said things like Murray’s taunts happen “every day in the NBA.”

When the Lakers faced the Nuggets on December 2, Murray dribbled the ball around Lonzo Ball during the final seconds of a double-digit win by Denver.

The last Friday, Murray was at it again, jawing at the Lakers while at the free-throw line.

  
