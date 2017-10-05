After a frustrating 2016-17 campaign, LaMarcus Aldridge was “blunt” and “forward” about his frustrations in a sitdown with Gregg Popovich.

Pop responded with empathy, calling Aldridge’s concerns “all legitimate.”

From ESPN’s Michael C. Wright:

“It was me kind of being blunt about it, and being kind of forward,” Aldridge recently told ESPN during training camp.

“He was open to it. I kind of just spilled my heart about how I felt about how things were, and how things had been going.” […]

Popovich admitted his power forward’s frustrations were “all legitimate,” and the hope is the opened lines of communication will help light the path to another title run. […]

“We have got to help him a little bit more so that he is comfortable in his own space offensively, and I haven’t done a very good job of that,” Popovich said.