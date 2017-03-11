LaMarcus Aldridge will be out indefinitely due to an occurrence of a minor heart arrhythmia, the Spurs announced on Saturday.

Aldridge missed nine games during his rookie season after his initial diagnosis with Wolff-Parkinson-White syndrome—an abnormality that can cause a rapid heartbeat.

His condition also caused him to miss time at the start of the 2011-12 season.