Larry Nance Sr Wants To Give His Retired No. 22 Jersey To Larry Nance Jr

Larry Nance Sr wants his son, Larry Nance Jr, to wear his retired No. 22 jersey for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

While guesting on ESPN’s Golic and Wingo, Nance Sr said his son refused out of respect, but added, “Hopefully, I can talk him into it.”

“As soon as he called me and let me now that he got traded here, I called the Cavs and said, He can have the number. Please give him the number. And I think he was calling, saying, ‘My dad deserves to keep that up there.’

“But I got this summer. I’m going to just let him wear No. 24, and I’m going to work on him all summer because I would be nothing prouder if he just had that number on his back.

“He’s wore it his whole career—well, he had to wear No. 7 in L.A.—but I would be proud if he wore it. I think he respects me.

“So we’re just going to have that conversation a lot this summer, and hopefully I can talk him into it.”