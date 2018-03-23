Report: ‘Laughter and Joking’ in Grizzlies’ Locker Room After 61-Point Loss

Several Grizzlies players were reportedly laughing and joking in the locker room following Memphis’ 61-point loss to the Hornets on Thursday.

According to the Commercial Appeal‘s Ronald Tillery, players didn’t appear to take the loss hard based on their “laughter and lack of hurt.”

Frankly, the amount of laughter and lack of hurt displayed by several Grizzlies players in the locker room was just as embarrassing as the loss. — Ronald Tillery (@CAGrizBeat) March 23, 2018

Bickerstaff nor Gasol were in the locker room when it opened for media after the game. Perhaps that was a good thing because several Grizzlies players didn’t appear to take the loss hard given the amount of laughter and joking between them.

