In the wake of the latest college recruiting corruption scandal, LaVar Ball claimed that he receives illegal offers regarding his sons “every summer.”

While guesting on the CBS Sports Flagrant Two podcast, LaVar said that shoe companies will try “any kind of way” to buy his loyalty.

How many times were you approached by shoe companies with illegal offers? LaVar: “Every summer. They keep coming every summer to get me to say yes.” What do they offer? LaVar: “They offer you money. They offer to take care of the AAU team. They’re going to give everybody uniforms, give everybody shoes. Any kind of way. “But see the word got out that LaVar don’t need that. Somebody even had a false accusation that said, ‘Oh, LaVar asked me for $200,000.’ “I was like, Wow, that’s funny. What I’ma do with $200,000? After I’ve bought a car and paid some bills, I’m stuck right where I’m at.”

RELATED:

FBI Arrests Adidas Execs and College Coaches on Corruption and Fraud Charges