Lonzo Ball‘s old man, LaVar, says the coaching staff in Los Angeles is “soft” and has no clue how to coach the rookie point guard.

At @BleacherReport LaVar Ball, Luke Walton Have Vastly Different Approaches to Developing Youth – Both are powerful voices in Lonzo's ear. Call it an old vs. new school battle https://t.co/I1XjkGmBnK — Eric Pincus (@EricPincus) November 21, 2017

The senior Ball says he has nothing against Lakers head coach Luke Walton–his main issue is with the team’s losing record.

Walton has stressed the need to be patient with the 20-year-old Ball, regardless of the opinions of his voluble father.

Luke Walton shut down any talk about LaVar Ball’s comments critical of Lakers coaching to @EricPincus. “It’s not what we’re here to do or talk about,” Walton said. — Bill Oram (@billoram) November 22, 2017

He adds that LaVar has done a “phenomenal job as a father. … We’re not concerned with how parents think we’re coaching the team.” — Bill Oram (@billoram) November 22, 2017

“They’re soft. They don’t know how to coach my son. I know how to coach him,” LaVar Ball said. “I tell him to go get the victory. Stop messing around.” If Ball is old school, Walton has a modern approach to developing young players. “What I mean by babying [Lonzo], ‘He’ll figure it out,'” Ball said. “It ain’t about that. ‘Be patient with him?’ Ain’t no patience if you’re winning.” “They’re letting it go too easy, saying they’re a young team,” he continued. “Forget about that! Put the [onus] on them. Say, ‘You guys need to win. You’ve got enough talent. Win some games.'”

