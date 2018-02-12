LaVar: Lonzo Ball Will Leave Lakers If They Don’t Sign LiAngelo, LaMelo

LaVar Ball wants all three of his boys to play for the Lakers, but if that doesn’t happen, he wants Lonzo to sign elsewhere.

Speaking to Lithuanian media on Monday, LaVar said Lonzo will leave the Lakers if they don’t sign LiAngelo and LaMelo.

LaVar Ball on his big plan how he's going to bring Lonzo, Melo and Gelo to one NBA team: “Lonzo will be on his 3rd year and I want let every NBA team know, that Lonzo is not going to resign with the Lakers, but will go to any team, that will take all of my three boys.” pic.twitter.com/GErdXjraYU — Donatas Urbonas (@Urbodo) February 12, 2018

“If [the Lakers] don’t take Gelo this year, I’ll bring back Gelo here (Vytautas) to play with Melo for two years. Lonzo will be on his third year, and I want to let every NBA team know that Lonzo is not going to re-sign with the Lakers, but will go to any team that will take all of my three boys.”

RELATED:

Gregg Popovich: LaVar Ball’s Opinion Meaningless