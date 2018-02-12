LaVar: Lonzo Ball Will Leave Lakers If They Don’t Sign LiAngelo, LaMelo

by Ryne Nelson February 12, 2018

lavar ball lonzo ball liangelo ball lakers

LaVar Ball wants all three of his boys to play for the Lakers, but if that doesn’t happen, he wants Lonzo to sign elsewhere.

Speaking to Lithuanian media on Monday, LaVar said Lonzo will leave the Lakers if they don’t sign LiAngelo and LaMelo.

“If [the Lakers] don’t take Gelo this year, I’ll bring back Gelo here (Vytautas) to play with Melo for two years. Lonzo will be on his third year, and I want to let every NBA team know that Lonzo is not going to re-sign with the Lakers, but will go to any team that will take all of my three boys.”

RELATED:
Gregg Popovich: LaVar Ball’s Opinion Meaningless

    
You Might Also Like
NBA

Paul George ‘Loved Every Bit’ Of Thunder Fans Chanting ‘We Love Paul’

4 hours ago
isaiah thomas lakers powers back
NBA

Isaiah Thomas: ‘I Got My Powers Back’ With Lakers

5 hours ago
NBA

Lonzo Ball Performs ‘Bad And Boujee’ On ‘Lip Sync Battle’

5 hours ago
NBA

Isaiah Thomas Is Excited About ‘Fresh Start’ With Lakers

2 days ago
NBA

Report: Isaiah Thomas To Come Off Bench In Lakers Debut

2 days ago
NBA

Lonzo Ball Announces Release Of Debut Album

2 days ago

TRENDING