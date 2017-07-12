LeBron James‘ investment in Blaze Pizza, founded in 2011 by Elise and Rick Wetzel, is paying off. BIG TIME.

According to Forbes‘ Kurt Badenhausen, Blaze is the fastest-growing restaurant chain ever:

Blaze opens its 200th restaurant today in Mentor, Ohio. Going from two to 200 franchises in four years is the fastest start in the history of the U.S. food service business, the industry consultancy Technomic confirms.

The growth of the business has been “astounding”:

Systemwide sales were $6 million in 2013 and hit $185 million last year. Mizes [Blaze Pizza CEO] is targeting $285 million this year and $1.1 billion by 2022.

James currently owns around 10% of the company.

