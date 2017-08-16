The Cleveland Cavaliers are presuming that LeBron James will not be a part of their future—and they may be right to do so.

According to Chris Sheridan, LeBron is reportedly “100 percent leaving” Cleveland after the 2017-18 season.

For what it’s worth, Joe Vardon of cleveland.com claims that the report is “100 percent false.”

