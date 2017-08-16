The Cleveland Cavaliers are presuming that LeBron James will not be a part of their future—and they may be right to do so.

According to Chris Sheridan, LeBron is reportedly “100 percent leaving” Cleveland after the 2017-18 season.

NBA source said today: "This will be LeBron's final season in Cleveland. He is 100 percent leaving. Relationship with owners beyond repair." — Chris Sheridan (@sheridanhoops) August 16, 2017

For what it’s worth, Joe Vardon of cleveland.com claims that the report is “100 percent false.”

For what it's worth (damn it, I'm on vacation), three sources close to LeBron said this latest tweet about him is 100 percent false — Joe Vardon (@joevardon) August 16, 2017

RELATED:

Report: Cavs ‘Presume a Future Without LeBron James’