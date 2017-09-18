The 2003 Draft produced four future Hall of Famers in LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, Carmelo Anthony and Chris Bosh (H/T MUBWAR).

But LeBron doesn’t want fans to get overly dramatic about the Class of 2003 being better than 1984 or even 1996.

In an interview with Hypebeast, LeBron gave his honest opinion on where the 2003 draft class stands among the greatest classes of all time.

“We are not the best; we are right up there. You know you obviously got the ’96 draft; you got the ’84 draft that’s right up there. “So for us to even be mentioned as one of the greatest drafts that the NBA has ever seen is an honor.”

