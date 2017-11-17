LeBron James leads the NBA with 38.1 minutes a night, a number he knows is far too high.
The 32-year-old agrees with Draymond Green’s assessment that his early-season workload is too heavy.
LeBron James says Draymond Green is 'right on' about playing fewer minutes @clevelanddotcom https://t.co/a58VK0IxTx
— Joe Vardon (@joevardon) November 16, 2017
Cavs’ head coach Tyronn Lue has been forced to lean heavily on LeBron due to the team’s injuries.
Per Cleveland.com:
“Draymond’s right,” James told cleveland.com, after Green’s comments were relayed to him.
“We want to get those minutes down for sure. But as of right now, we’ve had two point guards out and we’ve had some different lineup changes, so, I’ve had to play more minutes than I would like, and more minutes than my teammates would like me to have.”
Cavs coach Tyronn Lue said Monday in New York that James’ minutes were so high because “he has to get in shape, he missed the whole training camp.” James told cleveland.com he’s regained his wind since missing all but one preseason game with a sprained left ankle suffered Sept. 27.
