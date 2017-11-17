LeBron James leads the NBA with 38.1 minutes a night, a number he knows is far too high.

The 32-year-old agrees with Draymond Green’s assessment that his early-season workload is too heavy.

LeBron James says Draymond Green is 'right on' about playing fewer minutes @clevelanddotcom https://t.co/a58VK0IxTx — Joe Vardon (@joevardon) November 16, 2017

Cavs’ head coach Tyronn Lue has been forced to lean heavily on LeBron due to the team’s injuries.

Per Cleveland.com: