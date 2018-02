Following the Cavs’ 120-112 win over OKC on Tuesday, LeBron James promised that the players will compete in Sunday’s All-Star Game.

LeBron added that fans and players alike deserve a competitive All-Star Game (starting at 1:21):

“We gotta compete. I think both teams—not only Team LeBron but Team Steph—gon’ compete. “Our fans deserve it. We as players deserve it. So I’m looking forward to it.”

