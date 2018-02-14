Tyronn Lue Wouldn’t Let Cavs Players Coach Themselves

Unlike Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, Tyronn Lue isn’t comfortable handing over his clipboard to Cavs players.

Lue has enough trouble convincing folks he’s the team’s true head coach, and not LeBron James.

Tyronn Lue won't pull a Steve Kerr, hand clipboard to LeBron James @clevelanddotcom https://t.co/lMEiIiIWf8 — Joe Vardon (@joevardon) February 14, 2018

“I wouldn’t do that,” Lue said Tuesday. “They already said LeBron’s coaching the team, anyway. If I give him the clipboard, they’re really going to say it.”

Cleveland has won four in a row, and Lue says the newcomers have “exceeded” his expectations so far.

Per Cleveland.com: