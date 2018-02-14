Tyronn Lue Wouldn’t Let Cavs Players Coach Themselves

by February 14, 2018

Unlike Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, Tyronn Lue isn’t comfortable handing over his clipboard to Cavs players.

Lue has enough trouble convincing folks he’s the team’s true head coach, and not LeBron James.

“I wouldn’t do that,” Lue said Tuesday. “They already said LeBron’s coaching the team, anyway. If I give him the clipboard, they’re really going to say it.”

Cleveland has won four in a row, and Lue says the newcomers have “exceeded” his expectations so far.

Per Cleveland.com:

“They exceeded my expectations,” Lue said.

Two in a row? Not a fluke.

“I thought that we’ve got guys that can shoot, dribble and pass and they can make plays,” Lue said. “It’s changed our team, and we’re a lot faster. Now I think we’ve got a chance to switch a lot of things with our size and our length, we can switch stuff defensively. I thought it would be a process, it’s still going to be a process. But the first two games I didn’t think they would not be decent.”

    
You Might Also Like
NBA

Steve Kerr Comments On Reaction To Allowing Players To Coach

3 hours ago
larry nance retired number
NBA

Larry Nance Sr Wants To Give His Retired No. 22 Jersey To Larry Nance Jr

3 hours ago
Kicks

NBA Kicks of the Night

3 hours ago
NBA

Report: Cavs Were Not Motivated To Extend DeAndre Jordan If Acquired

4 hours ago
lebron james koby altman trades
NBA

LeBron James: Koby Altman ‘Did A Heck Of A Job’ With Trades

4 hours ago
lebron james all-star game compete
NBA

LeBron James on All-Star Game: ‘Both Teams Are Going To Compete’

6 hours ago

TRENDING