Tyronn Lue Wouldn’t Let Cavs Players Coach Themselves

Unlike Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, Tyronn Lue isn’t comfortable handing over his clipboard to Cavs players.
Lue has enough trouble convincing folks he’s the team’s true head coach, and not LeBron James.
“I wouldn’t do that,” Lue said Tuesday. “They already said LeBron’s coaching the team, anyway. If I give him the clipboard, they’re really going to say it.”
Cleveland has won four in a row, and Lue says the newcomers have “exceeded” his expectations so far.
“I thought that we’ve got guys that can shoot, dribble and pass and they can make plays,” Lue said. “It’s changed our team, and we’re a lot faster. Now I think we’ve got a chance to switch a lot of things with our size and our length, we can switch stuff defensively. I thought it would be a process, it’s still going to be a process. But the first two games I didn’t think they would not be decent.”