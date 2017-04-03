Things got heated between LeBron James and Tristan Thompson during Cleveland’s 135-130 double-OT win Sunday night against Indiana.

James issued an apology following a loud argument over a botched defensive possession.

LBJ and Thompson were yelling at each other heading into a timeout following a huge three-pointer from Paul George.

Per the NEOMG:

“I had good intentions but I was a little bit too demonstrative at that point in the game,” James said, following the Cavs’ 135-130 win Sunday over Indiana. Keep in mind, the Cavs won this game.

“I can’t show up my teammates, that’s for sure, especially Double T worked hard for our team, he’s a big-time player for our team so I had good intentions of what I wanted to happen, but the way it came out was … it didn’t look good on TV.”

“We’re family,” Thompson said. “Little miscommunication in the huddle. Move forward. Move forward. We’re family. Got each other’s back always. Move forward.”