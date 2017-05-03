With this effortless looking trey in Game 2 of the East Semis, LeBron James became the 4th player in NBA playoffs history to reach 300 three-pointers:
LeBron James becomes the 4th player in NBA playoffs history to reach 300 three-pointers. pic.twitter.com/dAlXD1w7FA
— The Crossover (@TheCrossover) May 3, 2017
Like Butta! pic.twitter.com/OKfw1qRqrt
— Dime on UPROXX (@DimeUPROXX) May 3, 2017
The other three to do it: Ray Allen, Reggie Miller, Manu Ginobili.
Not bad company.
