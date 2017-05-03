With this effortless looking trey in Game 2 of the East Semis, LeBron James became the 4th player in NBA playoffs history to reach 300 three-pointers:

The other three to do it: Ray Allen, Reggie Miller, Manu Ginobili.

Not bad company.

