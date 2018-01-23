The King has reached yet another milestone.

#LeBronJames hits the jump shot to become the first player in @NBAHistory to reach 30,000 points, 7,000 assists, and 7,000 rebounds!#ThisIsWhyWePlay pic.twitter.com/MNKMTyo4sl — NBA (@NBA) January 24, 2018

With a jumper against the Spurs at the end of the first quarter, LeBron James became the seventh player in NBA history to score 30,000 points, doing so just hours after preemptively congratulating his younger self on Instagram. The others are Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Karl Malone, Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan, Wilt Chamberlain and Dirk Nowitzki.

At the age of 33 years and 24 days, LeBron is now the youngest player to score 30,000 career points, edging Kobe (34 years and 104 days) by over a year. The closest active players to joining the exclusive club are Carmelo Anthony (24,962 points) and Vince Carter (24,685).