LeBron James banked in a miraculous shot, handed out a career-best 17 assists, and made history by becoming the first player in NBA history to rank in the top 20 for points, assists and steals.
Not a bad night at the office.
James finished with 32 points in the Cavs’ 140-135 overtime thriller Monday against the Wizards.
Per the AP:
There was more involving James, who produced a career-high 17 assists and 32 points before fouling out 47 seconds into the extra period. That’s when Kyrie Irving took over, scoring 11 of his 23 points in OT, including a tiebreaking 3 with 35 seconds left, to help the Cleveland Cavaliers edge the Washington Wizards 140-135 in a game that felt more akin to the playoffs in late May than the regular season in early February.
(Kevin) Love provided 39 points, 12 rebounds and the length-of-the-court pass that led to James’ “He did what?!” 3 at the end of regulation.
“LeBron made a heck of a shot,” Wizards guard John Wall said, “that you probably make one in a million times.”
