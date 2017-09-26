LeBron James used Media Day to once again go after Donald Trump and his divisive rethoric.

“The people run this country,” exclaimed James from the podium.

LeBron doesn’t plan to join the kind of national anthem protests NFL players have been engaging in, but won’t shy away from voicing his opinion.

Per Cleveland.com:

“First of all, I salute, like I said yesterday if you guys have seen my social media platform, I salute the NFL, the coaches, the players, the owners, the fans. Everyone that had anything (to do) or any association with the NFL yesterday was unbelievable. It was solidarity and there was no divide. There was no divide even from that guy that continues to try to divide us as people. Like I said on one of my social media platforms a couple days ago, the thing that kind of frustrated me and pissed me off a little bit is the fact that he’s now (using) sports, he used the sports platform to try to divide us and sports is so, is so, is so amazing. What sports can do for everyone, no matter the shape or size or race or ethnicity or religion or whatever. People find teams, people find players, people find colors because of sport and they just gravitate towards that and they just make them so happy. And it brings people together like none other.

“And we’re not going to let – I’m not going to let while I have this platform – to let one individual, no matter the power, no matter the impact that he should have or she should have, ever use sport as a platform to divide us. And then you go to the other side when you don’t talk about sports and they try to divide us from that side as well. And the one thing that I can say and just think about is how can we personally, throughout everything that that guy is doing, no matter if you voted for him or not – you may have made a mistake and that’s OK. If you voted for him, that’s OK. I mean, I’ve done things for my kids and realized I shouldn’t have given my daughter that many damn Skittles. Maybe I shouldn’t have done that. She won’t go to sleep now. Can we sit up here and say that I’m trying to make a difference? And can we sit up here and say that I can look myself in the mirror and say that I want the best for the American people, no matter the skin color, no matter the race, no matter how tall or athletic you are or whatever the case may be, can we sit up here and say that we are trying to make a difference? Because we know this is the greatest country in the world. It’s the land of the free. But we still have problems just like everybody else and when we have those problems, we have to figure out a way how we come together and be as great as we can be as a people. Because the people run this country. Not one individual. And damn sure not him.”