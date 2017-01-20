Gregg Popovich is the G.O.A.T. NBA coach, according to LeBron James.

LBJ has long admired the San Antonio Spurs’ legendary bench boss, and says Pop’s longevity and amazing adaptability through various eras puts him in a category by himself.

Gregg Popovich got ejected last night. Maybe when he got to the locker room he read about LeBron calling him GOAT: https://t.co/Oc7TVLehLt — Brian Windhorst (@WindhorstESPN) January 20, 2017

Popovich coached a young Bonr on the 2004 Team USA squad that took home an Olympic bronze in Athens.

Per ESPN: