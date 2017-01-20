Gregg Popovich is the G.O.A.T. NBA coach, according to LeBron James.
LBJ has long admired the San Antonio Spurs’ legendary bench boss, and says Pop’s longevity and amazing adaptability through various eras puts him in a category by himself.
Gregg Popovich got ejected last night. Maybe when he got to the locker room he read about LeBron calling him GOAT: https://t.co/Oc7TVLehLt
— Brian Windhorst (@WindhorstESPN) January 20, 2017
Popovich coached a young Bonr on the 2004 Team USA squad that took home an Olympic bronze in Athens.
Per ESPN:
“I think he’s the greatest coach of all time,” James said Thursday, echoing comments he made last summer.
“You have to be sharp, mentally and physically, when you go against his ballclub. If you were an NFL player, it’s probably the same as going against a [Bill] Belichick team,” James said after scoring 21 points with 15 assists and nine rebounds in a 118-103 win over the Phoenix Suns. “What they’re going to do, they’re going to do and you have to try to figure it out.”
“To be able to do what he’s done where the basketball has changed so much and he’s been able to have a growth mindset and change with the game [is impressive],” James said. “We went from a league where it was inside out, where every time you came down it was throw it to the big, and then it goes to every time down pick-and-roll, and then it goes to every time down shoot a 3. […] Pop has been able to adjust every single time and still, for some odd reason, keep those guys under the radar. I don’t understand it.”
