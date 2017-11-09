LeBron James made it clear that there’s no pressure on Isaiah Thomas to fix things for the Cavaliers when he returns to the court.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, LeBron added that the Cavs can’t rely on IT to make the team “as good as we want to be.”

Do you think there’s too much being expected of Isaiah Thomas for when he returns? LeBron: “I’ma be honest. I don’t think it’s too much expected. “I don’t think we’re relying on IT to come back. We want him to take his time. When he feels he’s ready, he’s going to fit right in. “But we can’t rely on just one person. We can’t rely on just one person for us to be as good as we want to be, whether it’s IT or myself or Tristan [Thompson] being out. We have guys that have to step up.” […] “We know what he’s capable of doing, but he hasn’t played with us. So we don’t want to put that type of pressure on him even though he loves it.”

