LeBron James, New-Look Cavaliers Dominate Celtics with 121-99 Win

by SLAM Staff February 11, 2018

LeBron James

LeBron James led the Cavaliers into Boston and delivered a 24 point, 10 assist, 8 rebound performance to set up their 121-99 win.

The Cavs, who made three trades on Thursday, had their new players for the first time today. Jordan Clarkson and Rodney Hood both came off the bench to score 17 points and 15 points, respectively. George Hill added 12 points while Larry Nance Jr scored 5 points.

The Cavs took control in the second quarter, dropping 33 points and holding the C’s to 20 points in those 12 minutes. They built a 29-point lead and limited the Celtics to just 26 percent three-point shooting.

The Cavaliers are 33-22 while the Celtics are now 40-18.

 
You Might Also Like
George Hill, LeBron James
NBA

George Hill: ‘[LeBron is] Batman and We’ve Got to Be All Robins’

6 hours ago
NBA

Cavs GM On Deadline Moves: ‘I Wanted To Bring Some Excitement Back’

1 day ago
NBA

Post Up: Dame Lillard Scores 50, Zach LaVine and Jimmy Butler Duel

2 days ago
lebron james new look cavaliers fun
NBA

LeBron James On The New-Look Cavs: ‘It Should Be Fun’

2 days ago
NBA

Agent: Isaiah Thomas ‘Not Coming Off the Bench’ for Lakers

3 days ago
NBA

Kyrie Irving on Cavs Trades: ‘I’m in Boston’

3 days ago

TRENDING