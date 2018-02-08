Report: Cavaliers Trade Isaiah Thomas To Lakers

by Alex Squadron February 08, 2018

WOW.

In the first blockbuster on deadline day, the Cavaliers traded Isaiah Thomas, Channing Frye, and their 2018 first-round pick (protected) to the Lakers for Jordan Clarkson and Larry Nance, reports ESPN‘s Adrian Wojnarowski:

As Wojnarowski outlines, the deal not only brings LA talent, but frees up future cap space; while the Cavs get two young, athletic players in Clarkson and Nance.

IT has averaged 14.7 points and 4.5 assists in fifteen games since returning from injury. Cleveland can no longer move the Nets pick they own that was speculated to be available:

Thoughts on the shocking development?

