LeBron James and his “old” Cavs teammates have benefited from an adjustment to their travel itinerary, according to the 32-year-old superstar.

Cleveland concluded its four-game road trip Wednesday night with a 115-107 win against the Hornets, and slept in Charlotte instead of flying out immediately as had been the case in the past.

James looked fresh in the Cavs’ third consecutive victory, finishing with 31 points, six rebounds and eight assists.

