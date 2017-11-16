LeBron James and his “old” Cavs teammates have benefited from an adjustment to their travel itinerary, according to the 32-year-old superstar.
Cleveland concluded its four-game road trip Wednesday night with a 115-107 win against the Hornets, and slept in Charlotte instead of flying out immediately as had been the case in the past.
James looked fresh in the Cavs’ third consecutive victory, finishing with 31 points, six rebounds and eight assists.
Per ESPN:
“The biggest thing for recovery is sleep,” Cavs head athletic trainer Steve Spiro told ESPN. “There isn’t anything better and for these guys that are taxing their bodies through travel and through their workload on the court and practice and extra work or whatever, we can have all the technology in the world but obviously a great night’s sleep plays a role into performance. There’s no doubt about it. So you have to have your finger on the pulse of it.”
LeBron James endorsed the travel adjustment immediately, praising the fact that the team was staying in Houston even though he admitted all he had planned postgame was dinner back in his hotel room and echoing the same thought following the Dallas game even though it meant delaying the team’s arrival in New York, the city that never sleeps.
“We’re old, man,” said James, who turns 33 next month. “Whenever we get a chance to stay over for the night this season, we have to do that.”
