The Cleveland Cavaliers acquired Kyle Korver, but they’re far from done with their wheeling and dealing.

LeBron James is imploring team management to find a reliable backup point guard for Kyrie Irving.



LeBron James said Cavs aren't done making moves. Look out. @clevelanddotcom https://t.co/BVYZVdvspE — Joe Vardon (@joevardon) January 6, 2017

LBJ also thinks the defending NBA champs could use another big body in the paint; they have a $9.4 million trade exception.

