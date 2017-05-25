In all likelihood, LeBron James will overtake Michael Jordan tonight as the NBA’s all-time leading Playoff scorer, and says chasing after MJ’s legacy keeps him motivated.

LeBron, who can become the first player in League history to pour in 6,000 postseason points, knows the debate over who the G.O.A.T. is will never end.

LeBron on Jordan comparisons: "It's great for barbershops…I'm just trying to leave my mark in the game and leave a legacy behind." #cavs pic.twitter.com/kja5PUABVz — Kyle Hightower (@khightower) May 25, 2017

James and the Cleveland Cavaliers are one win away from a third straight NBA Finals berth.

Per the AP:

“It’s just my personal goal to keep me motivated, that’s all,” James said. “You guys are gonna have the conversations about who’s the greatest of all time and things of that nature, it doesn’t matter to me.” He also said he believes that the greatness conversation is discussed more often in the NBA than in other sports. “It’s never talked about (in the) NFL, who’s the greatest quarterback. It’s just like (Dan) Marino, (John) Elway, (Peyton) Manning, (Tom) Brady — all great quarterbacks. It should be the same for us,” James said. “We go out and just try to be as great as we can be every night. “The comparison of always trying to compare people, either living or still playing or not playing — I think it’s great for barbershops.”

