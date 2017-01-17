Draymond Green’s open field tackle of LeBron James earned him a controversial flagrant foul Monday night, but both competitors shrugged off the collision.

James says his football-playing days prepared him for the moment, while Green argued that it was just a regular foul.

LeBron downplayed the significance of the matchup—the Warriors handed Cleveland a 126-91 humiliation—but Draymond says every time these teams face-off it’s a big deal.



Draymond Green: "Regardless of if LeBron thinks this is a rivalry or not, I know he wants to beat us and we want to beat them." — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) January 17, 2017

Per the NEOMG:

