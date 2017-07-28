LeBron James takes his 12-year-old son’s AAU games very seriously.

LeBron James Jr’s old man hopped up from his seat Thursday, walked over to the score-keepers’ table, and complained about them screwing up the tally until it was fixed.

You listen when LeBron tells you the score is wrong 🤗🎉 pic.twitter.com/8WGf3qfrHc — Overtime (@overtime) July 27, 2017

Footage of LBJ watching his kid play is kind of mesmerizing.

LeBron James is NOT HAPPY about his son being called for the charge 😶 pic.twitter.com/kCT6crATzx — Overtime (@overtime) July 27, 2017

Related

LeBron James Says 12-Year-Old Son is a Better Ball Handler & Shooter Than He Was at Same Age