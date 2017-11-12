After facing Mavs rookie Dennis Smith Jr on Saturday, LeBron James said the Knicks made a mistake by not taking Smith eighth overall in the 2017 Draft.
Smith—who Dallas selected No. 9—scored 21 points on 8-16 shooting in a 104-111 loss to Cleveland.
.@KingJames with high praise for @Dennis1SmithJr following the @cavs 111-104 win over the @dallasmavs. #GameTime pic.twitter.com/dfODkvK0SY
— NBA TV (@NBATV) November 12, 2017
“The Knicks passed on a really good one, and Dallas got the diamond in the rough. He should be a Knick.
“That’s going to make some headlines, but he should be a Knick.
“Dallas is definitely… I know they’re excited that he didn’t go there.”
