After facing Mavs rookie Dennis Smith Jr on Saturday, LeBron James said the Knicks made a mistake by not taking Smith eighth overall in the 2017 Draft.

Smith—who Dallas selected No. 9—scored 21 points on 8-16 shooting in a 104-111 loss to Cleveland.

“The Knicks passed on a really good one, and Dallas got the diamond in the rough. He should be a Knick. “That’s going to make some headlines, but he should be a Knick. “Dallas is definitely… I know they’re excited that he didn’t go there.”

RELATED:

NBA Rookies Think Dennis Smith Jr Will Win Rookie of the Year